Congress' P C Sharma Observed 25-Hour Fast Protest At Bhopal's Roshanpura Square To Protest Against Minor Rape Cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and Congress leader PC Sharma observed a 25-hour fast to protest against the incidents of rape involving minor girls and crimes against women in the state.

Sharma staged a 'dharna' (a way of showing disagreement with something by refusing to leave a place) at the Roshanpura intersection in the state capital, Bhopal, beginning his fast at around 11 am on Tuesday. He demanded strict action against the perpetrators, calling for them to be hanged in public.

"MP Congress president Jitu Patwari has called for the Congress party to launch a 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh. I am observing this 25-hour fast during Navratri to protest against the rape of minors. Yesterday, we performed Kanya Pujan and worshipped young girls, who are considered forms of the goddess. Yet, these 'goddesses' have been tortured, raped, and in some cases, murdered. This fast is my protest against these atrocities, so people understand that while we worship these girls, such horrors are still happening to them," Sharma told ANI.

"I believe the culprits should not only receive capital punishment but should also be hanged in public. This should be widely publicised to instill fear among rapists," he added.

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के "बेटी बचाओं अभियान" के तहत आज भोपाल में पूर्व मंत्री पीसी शर्मा जी 25 घंटे के उपवास पर बैठे है। इस दौरान पूर्व मंत्रीगण श्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा जी, श्री जयवर्धन सिंह जी, महिला कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विभा पटेल जी सहित कई नेतागण उपस्थित हुए। pic.twitter.com/neFLcZRpnx — MP Congress (@INCMP) October 8, 2024

Sharma also urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state government to take swift action and ensure capital punishment is delivered to rapists within a month.

"Madhya Pradesh has become a hub for rape incidents, with over 35 cases reported in the past month alone. I call on the state government and CM Mohan Yadav to take decisive action, ensuring capital punishment for rapists within a month," he said.

He further proposed the development of an application that would allow a person in distress to alert authorities with a single click.

"In America, the Amber Alert app was created for the safety of women and girls. Similarly, I propose the creation of a 'Durga Alert' app, through which an alert can be sent with a single click to help those in need. I have written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this," he concluded.