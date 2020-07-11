Congress keeps anger in BJP on mind, makes strategy for House session

The Congress has begun to make a strategy for the ensuing Vidhan Sabha session, keeping in mind the internal squabbling in the BJP.

The Vidhan Sabha is going to start from July 20. The budget session will be only for five days because of the corona pandemic. Besides discussing the budget, the members of the House will elect the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker in this session.

The Congress may demand voting during the elections of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker and passing of the budget.

Because of the resentment in the BJP, the Congress is planning to field its candidate for the post of Speaker.

After the expansion of ministry, the SP, BSP and independent legislators who are supporting the BJP government have begun to gnash their teeth. These legislators supported the BJP candidates during the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Congress has 92 members in the House. If the party gets the support of SP, BSP and independent legislators, it may muster the support of 99 law-makers. Against this background, if only four MLAs from the BJP do cross-voting, the Congress may get the Speaker’s post.