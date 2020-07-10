Madhya Pradesh: Minister Rajwardhan Singh starts campaigning for by-election

Indore: State cabinet minister and MLA from Badnawar Vidhan Sabha Constituency Rajwardhan Singh was welcomed at Pithampur Industrial area by the local residents on Friday. Podiums were erected at many areas along the way to welcome him with garlands and showering flowers. The minister also visited the Goddess Vaishno Devi temple in Preeti Nagar. He visited the area to appeal to voters for the upcoming by-elections. He was welcomed by BJP leaders Sanjay Vaishnav and Devendra Patel.

Rajwardhan said he will work for the development of the areas under his constituency. He said that looking at PM Narendra Modi's initiative of a self-reliant India (Aatmnirbhar Bharat) he will bring more industries in the area and will help existing industries in growing. He also appealed to the public to follow social distancing and to remain protected from COVID-19.