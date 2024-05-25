Congress Fails To Raise Nursing College; Rip-Off The Way It Put Up Vyapam Scam | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nursing college rip-off is turning into a major issue the way the Vyapam scam escalated a few years ago. After an order of the MP High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which began to probe the irregularities committed by 375 nursing colleges, found some of its own officers involved in the rip-off. The nursing college scam is as big as the Vyapam case is.

The colleges were holding classes in a room to teach the students who took admission in the course. It was sheer cheating on students. It is such a scam as may endanger the lives of ailing people, but the main opposition party, the Congress, is unable to raise the issue properly. Former chief minister Kamal Nath tweeted Friday demanding an inquiry into the case under the scrutiny of the high court, but his reaction came after a long time.

Nath reacted to the case after four days of a few CBI officials were caught for taking bribes. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, MPCC president Jitu Patwari and Leader of the Opposition are not as aggressive as they should have been in this case. The Congress leaders are only confined to sending their posts on social media and to issuing statements.

A few CBI officers took money to give permission to ineligible colleges to run nursing courses. Before this, a major irregularity took place in giving permission to these colleges. The Congress has not been able to raise the issue with full force about how these ineligible colleges were given permission to run an important course like nursing.

A huge amount of money changed hands when the permission was given to start these colleges. The Congress took to streets and moved the court protesting against the Vyapam scam. The party also staged sit-ins and its leaders filed petitions in the court. A leader of the party said that the issue would be raised after the election.