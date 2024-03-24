Congress Declares 12 More Lok Sabha Candidates For Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress released the second list of 12 Lok Sabha candidates for Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night. The party has fielded former chief minister Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh and Arun Shrivastava from Bhopal. Akshay Bam has been given ticket from Indore, while senior tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria has been fielded from Ratlam seat, reserved for ST.

The other candidates includes Guddu Raja Bundela (Sagar), Nilam Mishra (Rewa), Phundelal Marko (Shahdol-ST), Advocate Dinesh Yadav (Jabalpur), Samrat Saraswat (Balaghat), Sanjay Sharma (Hoshangabad), Mahesh Parmar (Ujjain -SC), Dilip Singh Gurjar (Mandsaur). Digvijaya Singh will be contesting from Rajgarh after a gap of 33 years. He had won the LS seat from Rajgarh in 1991. In the last Lok Sabha election, Singh had contested from Bhopal but lost it to BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

This time he will take on BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar. Party is yet to declare candidates for six LS seats including Guna, Vidisha, Gwalior, Morena, Khandwa and Damoh. The Khajuraho LS seat has been given by Congress to alliance party Samajwadi Party. Former State Congress President Arun Yadav has staked the claim for the Guna Lok Sabha seat. The Khajuraho LS seat has been given by Congress to Samajwadi Party.

