Congress Burns Deputy CM’s Effigy Over Khategaon TI Murder In MP's Datia | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a massive protest in Datia over the murder of a Town Inspector (TI) posted at Khategaon in Dewas district. The protesters gathered at Kila Chowk, raised slogans against the state government and burned an effigy of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, demanding his resignation. A scuffle broke out between Congress workers and police personnel, prompting police to use water cannons to control the situation.

The demonstration was organised to protest the murder of the Khategaon police officer and demand accountability from the state government. Congress leaders accused the administration of failing to ensure the safety of police personnel and demanded strict action against those responsible.

#WATCH | Congress Burns Deputy CM’s Effigy Over Khategaon TI's D*ath In MP's Datia #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/K2FWipi5Ky — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 3, 2026

Anticipating the demonstration, police had deployed personnel at Kila Chowk to maintain law and order.

As Congress workers attempted to burn the Deputy Chief Minister's effigy, police intervened to prevent them, triggering a heated confrontation between protesters and security personnel.

Police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd and stop the effigy burning. However, despite the intervention, Congress workers managed to set the effigy ablaze. The situation remained tense for some time as protesters continued raising slogans against the government.

Congress Demands Deputy CM's Resignation

Congress leaders described the murder of a police officer as a serious incident and questioned the government's handling of the case. They demanded accountability and called for Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda's resignation.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Narendra Gurjar also participated in the protest and voiced opposition to the government.

The demonstration highlighted growing political pressure over the Khategaon TI murder case, with Congress demanding answers from the state administration and action against those responsible.