 Congress-BJP Clash Over Jabalpur Flyover Inauguration; Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Protesters
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Congress-BJP Clash Over Jabalpur Flyover Inauguration; Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Protesters | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A political clash erupted between the BJP and Congress over the inauguration of a flyover in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Saturday.

It is said, the Congress leaders had given a 4-day ultimatum to the government for the inauguration of a flyover built at a cost of ₹1,100 crore. 

After no response was made, they arrived at the flyover on Saturday with garlands to inaugurate it themselves. However, police stopped them at the site, which ultimately turned into chaos in the city.

Water cannons used at Congress leaders 

In an effort to prevent the Congress workers from executing unauthorised inauguration, police used water cannons and mild force to disperse them. Some leaders were also detained during the protest. 

According to Congress leaders, the flyover has been ready for a long time, but a tussle between BJP MPs and ministers has delayed the official inauguration. They claim that the public has been suffering due to this delay.

Congress had planned a symbolic inauguration today, but police stopped the event. Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP government during the protest.

FP Photo

Flyover not ready yet: Minister 

Meanwhile, BJP’s Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh stated that the flyover is not fully completed yet. He assured that once the work is fully done, the inauguration will be carried out with full official protocol and celebration.

Additional SP Samar Verma confirmed that police were deployed to control the situation. He said Congress workers tried to break barricades, leading to their removal from the site. Some leaders were arrested, and water cannons were used to control the crowd.

