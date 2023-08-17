Congress Appoints Randeep Surjewala As General Secretary In-Charge Of Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

Randeep Surjewala | Photo: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Thursday appointed Randeep Singh Surjewala as general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, which will go to the polls later this year.

The party also appointed Mukul Wasnik as general secretary in-charge of Gujarat. Randeep Singh Surjewala is the AICC incharge of Karnataka where the Congress registered an emphatic victory and ousted the BJP government in assembly polls held earlier this year.

Of the five states going to the polls later this year, BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh. "Congress President has appointed Mukul Wasnik as general secretary in-charge of Gujarat and Randeep Singh Surjewala with additional charge as general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh," an AICC release said.

"The party appreciates the contributions of Raghu Sharma and Jai Prakash Agarwal. They are relieved from their responsibilities as AICC incharge," the release added. The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023.

Five states, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - will go to the polls by the end of this year.

