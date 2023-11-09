Cong Paying Attention To Booth Management For First Time In MP

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is paying attention to booth management for the first time in the state.

The Congress used to leave booth management to the party candidates.

The candidates were doing everything – from gathering party workers at booths to bringing voters.

The party, however, wants its workers to remain at all the booths as the BJP men do.

The party leadership has directed its district unit presidents to sit in booths with their workers.

Local leaders of the party have been told to pay attention to booths in the rural areas where the Congress is weak.

After returning from different constituencies, Nath is analysing the party’s prospects in each seat.

He is also gathering information about the management of these booths.

As far as booth management goes, the BJP is considered stronger than other parties, especially the Congress.

So the Congress lost to its arch rival in many seats due to want of proper booth management.

To deal with this issue, the leaders of the organisation have been advised to strengthen booth management this time.

The party has set up different sectors. Those who are managing these sectors have been handed over a fixed number of booths.

The Congress workers have been handed over the booths on the pattern being followed by the Panna unit head of the BJP, so that the party may compete with its rival in booths.

