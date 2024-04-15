Cong Always Insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar: PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Making a blistering attack on Congress and INDIA Bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress always insulted constitution maker Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. It is the Modi government which gave respect to Dr Ambedkar and ensure that his thoughts and contributions to making of modern India are recognized world over. Today is Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Modi was addressing a massive public rally in Pipariya, Narmadapuram district on Sunday. Underlining the efforts made by his government to pay respect to Dr Ambedkar, he said that even the UPI, through which people make payments through the mobile, has been named as BHIM UPI to pay respect to Dr Ambedkar.

He claimed that Congress never acknowledged the contribution of tribals in freedom struggle. He accused the Congress of dismissing elected state governments in the country. He also alleged that the Congress ensured that history was written for the glorification of one family.

He charged that according to the Congress, democracy was working perfectly under their rule, but when son of a poor became PM, grand old party started spreading rumour that Modi has arrived and constitution and democracy will come to an end. “Probably, Congress didn’t know that it is due to the Constitution of Dr Ambedkar that Modi reached to this (PM) post,” he said He further said the Shahi Parivar of Congress is trying to frighten the people of the country that the country will be in flames if Modi becomes PM for the third time.

Modi pointed out that Congress had said that even during the 2014 and 2019 elections, the Ram temple inauguration and even on abrogation of Section 370, Congress had predicted that country will be on fire but nothing such happened. “Opposition leaders only want to spread fear and confusion in the country. There is ‘fire’ of jealousy in their minds that is burning them from inside. This jealousy is not due to Modi rather it is due to the love of 130 crore people of country towards Modi. Opposition leaders are unable to digest this love,” he said.

He added that jealousy will burn opposition leaders to such an extent that the country will never give them any chance in future. He added that owing to war and other things, there is an atmosphere of uncertainty in the world and in such circumstances, a strong India is needed. Today BJP is trying to make country a strong nation. The INDI alliance, which is weak, corrupt and full of selfish leaders cannot make country a strong nation.

PM said the Shahjada of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, made a laughable announced of ending poverty by a single stroke. Country is asking where this royal magician was hiding for so many years. 50 years ago, Rahul’s grandmother Indira Gandhi had also announced that she would end poverty.