Confusion Prevails In Congress: MP CM Chouhan

Singrauli/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said there is utter confusion in the Congress.

There is doubt over the age of Kamal Nath, so Priyanka should reply to these issues, Chouhan said at a press conference in Singrauli on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed public rallies in Chirtangi and Waidhan on Monday.

He was on a two-day visit to Singrauli. He held a road show late Sunday night.

Priyanka is coming to the state, and SP’s national president Akhilesh Yadav saying the Congress deceives people.

Yadav says the SP is part of I.N.D.I.A bloc, Chouhan said, adding that the Congress leaders are grappling with one another.

The Congress cannot depend on the I.N.D.I.A bloc, how the people of MP will depend on it, Chouhan further said.

The Chief Minister said that he had distributed 50,000 appointment letters, but during the Congress rule only 21 youths got employment.

The Congress has become a cloth-tearing party, because the two senior-most leaders of the organisation, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, are tearing each other’s clothes, he said, adding that, it has become the party of a family.

According to Chouhan, Sonia Gandhi wants to settle her children in politics, Nath is bringing his son into politics and Digvinajay Singh is also doing the same thing for his son.

Chouhan campaigns in 7 constituencies

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned in seven assembly constituencies, including Bhopal North-South, Deosar, Teonthar, Semariya, Rewa Gurh and Amarpatan.