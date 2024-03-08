 Confluence At Alliance Française De Bhopal On Women’s Day
Life, nature, womanhood painted in varied hues

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight women painters from Madhya Pradesh have showcased their artworks depicting ordinary life and natural surroundings at the gallery of Alliance Française de Bhopal. Their works mirror different techniques and emotions but convey a similar reflection on womanhood.

It is part of a 10-day art exhibition, Confluence, curated by noted painter Akhilesh Varma to mark International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year. The works of eight artists from Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore reflect diverse styles and learning background. Of them, four painters belong to Bhil and Gond community and four others received academic training.

Artist Shubhi Jain from Jabalpur has displayed her feelings through watercolours, collages and mixed media artworks.

Self-taught Gond artist Rani Parate painted a family of peacocks celebrating the rain by dancing and singing with joy. She has highlighted their feathers spread like a mirage.

Bhil artist Lalita Tahed from Amla village in Jabalpur district conveys an ancient and ancestral link with nature through large forms of everyday figures filled with earthy but vivid colours.

The works of Trapti Porwal from Bhopal focuses on woman not as an object of desire but as a space for creation of life, a symbol of love, affection and germination. The paintings of Mona Sharma from Indore are rooted in the feelings of home.

The artworks of Rivya Bakurta from Indore convey social realities, observations and stories linked to livelihood. Gond artist Roshni’s paintings tell specific stories about nature and its inhabitants. Bhil artist Payal Tahed’s works depict village life and nature. The exhibition, which began on Thursday, will remain open till March 16.

