Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise By Up To ₹65 In Madhya Pradesh; Rewa Costliest At Rs. 3,066 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Madhya Pradesh have increased by ₹62.50 to ₹65 from October 1, adding to the financial burden on hotels, restaurants and catering businesses. Oil marketing companies have raised commercial LPG prices by up to ₹70 nationally. Rewa has emerged as the costliest district in the state, with a commercial cylinder priced at ₹3,066, while domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices In Madhya Pradesh

According to the revised LPG rates, a commercial cylinder now costs ₹2,815 in Bhopal, ₹2,919 in Indore, ₹3,030 in Jabalpur, ₹3,037 in Gwalior and ₹2,980 in Ujjain.

The latest commercial LPG price hike is expected to increase operating expenses for hotels, restaurants and catering businesses across Madhya Pradesh.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Remain Unchanged

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have remained unchanged despite the increase in commercial LPG rates.

A domestic cylinder currently costs ₹947.50 in Bhopal, ₹970 in Indore, ₹948.50 in Jabalpur, ₹1,025.50 in Gwalior and ₹1,001.50 in Ujjain.

LPG Price Hike Adds To Financial Burden On Hotels And Restaurants

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) representative and cafe owner Abhishek Baheti said commercial LPG cylinders earlier cost around ₹1,800 before the gas crisis, with prices subsequently rising to ₹3,300.

Although prices were later reduced, consecutive increases over the past two months have added to the financial burden on restaurant owners.

Caterers in Bhopal said the commercial LPG price hike could also make wedding catering more expensive. With the wedding season beginning after Diwali, higher cooking gas prices may affect marriage budgets.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Cross ₹3,000 In 26 Districts

Rewa has recorded the highest commercial LPG cylinder price in Madhya Pradesh at ₹3,066.

Prices have reached ₹3,064 in Singrauli, ₹3,063.50 in Satna and Narsinghpur, ₹3,062.50 in Katni and ₹3,061 in Panna.

Commercial LPG cylinders now cost ₹3,000 or more in 26 districts across Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, prices in Shajapur and Sehore have reached ₹2,822.