Collectors And SDMs To Be Child Marriage Prevention Officers In Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officers in districts and villages will get the responsibility for preventing child marriages according to an order from the government of India.

After receiving the order from the central government, the Woman and Child Development Department issued a notification.

The collectors, additional district magistrates, and chief executive officers will get the responsibility for preventing child marriages in districts.

The sub-divisional magistrates in sub-divisions and Tehsilders in Tehsils will be responsible for prohibiting child marriages.

Similarly, chief executive officers in Janpad Panchayats, revenue inspectors in sectors, and Patwaris in villages will be responsible for preventing child marriages.

On the other hand, the zonal officers of Nagar Nigams and CEOs of Nagar Parishads got the responsibility for it.

Although the government has decided to stop child marriages, the reports of such cases are coming from different parts of the state, so the government has given responsibility to officers to stop this evil practice.