Hotel, Catering Rates Set To Rise After Commercial LPG Hike, Catering Rates For New Bookings To Increase By 10% In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A steep hike in the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has hit the catering, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors hard, forcing a surge in service costs.

Restaurants are raising menu prices by 10% for catering and Rs 10 to Rs 15 per item. Additionally, local eateries have increased their rates for snacks like samosas and kachoris.

Manoj Bhargav, manager of Raj Hans hotel, explained the situation by saying, “There was fuel crisis but so far our rate has not been hiked. But as there is a steep hike in LPG cylinders, we have no option but to increase per thali rate by Rs 10 to Rs 15”.

Anubhav Sujwani, manager of Bapu Ki Kutia, noted the financial strain and said, “Earlier, we had also increased prices and now after this steep hike, we will also hike the rate by Rs 10 to Rs 15 on items. Even if we switch over to an electric furnace, we will have to pay a higher electricity bill and make a heavy investment in purchasing the furnace”.

Pradeep, who represents Taste of India catering, discussed future adjustments and said, “So far we have not increased catering cost as bookings were taken quite earlier, so we cannot increase midway. But now in the fresh bookings, we will hike the rate by 10% as the rates of everything like cutlery, disposals, aluminium foil, and other articles have increased”.

Rakesh Patel of Mahakal eateries in Arera Hills commented on the immediate changes and said, “We have hiked the rate of samosas and kachoris to Rs15 after the prices of commercial cylinders were raised”.