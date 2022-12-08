Bhopal: Cold increases its grip over MP; Nowgaon shivers at 5.3 deg/cel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh recorded a sharp drop in temperature Pradesh with the mercury settling at 5 deg/cel in some parts of the state on intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Major temperature drop of up to 6 deg/cel has been registered in western region in comparison to eastern, according to meteorological department officials.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 5 degree Celsius in minimum temperature which settled at 8.6 degree Celsius, while the day temperature was 25.9 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1 degree Celsius after a drop of 5.7 degree Celsius, while it recorded a maximum temperature of 25.2 degree Celsius.

Senior Meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “ Western Disturbance led to drop in temperature in central India including Madhya Pradesh. Drop has been major in western region. Cyclonic storm Mandous has a check drop in eastern region. This is the reason, western region recorded a sharp drop instead of eastern region.”

Moisture feeding which is due to the Mandous cyclone will lead to rain activity from December 12 to December 15 in Madhya Pradesh. It will be post rainy season rain activities in the state, Singh added.

Cities temp (deg/cel)

Nowgaon 5.3

Umaria 5.4

Datia 6.6

Raisen 6.6

Pachmarhi 6.6

Gwalior 7.0

Malajhkhand 7.3

Betul 7.7

Mandla 7.8

Khajuraho 7.8

Jabalpur 7.8

Rajgarh 8.0

Rewa 8.0

Bhopal 8.6