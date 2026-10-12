Coaching Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Student, Booked Under POCSO In MP’s Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old coaching teacher has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student at a coaching centre and threatening to kill her when she resisted in Gwalior. The accused has been identified as Satyajit Shakya, a resident of Morena district, who is currently absconding.

According to reports, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Thatipur police station, where the minor attended coaching classes.

The accused teacher allegedly sexually assaulted the student inside the coaching centre. When she resisted, he reportedly threatened to kill her.

Following the alleged assault, the minor returned home and informed her family about the incident.

After learning about the allegations, her family members accompanied her to Thatipur police station and lodged a formal complaint against the teacher.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR against the accused under relevant provisions relating to sexual assault, criminal intimidation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Accused Teacher Absconding, Search Underway

According to police, the accused, Satyajit Shakya, originally hails from Morena district and was working as a teacher at a coaching centre in Gwalior.

He has reportedly been absconding since the allegations surfaced. Police have launched a search operation and are conducting raids at suspected locations to trace and arrest him.

Police officials said efforts are underway to locate the accused and take him into custody for further questioning regarding the allegations.

Meanwhile, investigators are examining the victim's statement, the complaint filed by her family and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events.

The case has raised concerns over the safety of minor students attending private coaching centres, particularly when they are under the supervision of teachers.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The allegations against the accused remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.