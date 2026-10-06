PM MITRA Park, Gwalior Telecom Zone To Headline MP’s GIS 2027 Investment Pitch | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 2027 Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal is set to have a different investment pitch from the previous edition.

While the last summit highlighted the state’s vast land availability and surplus electricity, this time the government is expected to focus on Madhya Pradesh’s expanding infrastructure sector and emerging opportunities in telecom and textiles.

Sources in the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation said telecom and textiles had not been a major focus at the last GIS.

This time, however, the PM MITRA Park dedicated to textiles and the country’s first integrated Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior are expected to be showcased as major investment opportunities.

The state will also emphasise setting up more manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, stress will be laid on setting up manufacturing units in the state.

As confirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in GIS is yet to be received, the date of the summit is also yet to be finalised.

Hence, no invitation cards could be distributed to industrialists residing in different countries, including India.

MPIDC EDs to visit states ahead of GIS

In the meantime, MPIDC has worked out a strategy of sending executive directors (EDs), posted in divisions, to different states.

They will hold dialogues with industrial groups so that a conducive atmosphere for GIS can be created. Sagar’s ED has already visited Uttar Pradesh.

In the coming time, remaining EDs will visit states including Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat.

On Oct 8, MPIDC is going to organise a roadshow in Mumbai, which is likely to be followed by a similar event in Rajasthan.