Newly Married Woman Flees With Lover From Outside Gwalior Zoo While Husband Parks Bike; CCTV Footage Surfaces | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman allegedly fled with her lover from outside the Gwalior zoo while her husband was parking his motorcycle. A video related to the incident has also surfaced, purportedly showing the woman leaving the area on a motorcycle with a man. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish what exactly happened.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a 21-year-old man from Narwar in Shivpuri district came to Gwalior with his 18-year-old wife. According to the husband, the couple had planned to visit the zoo and later meet their relatives.

#WATCH | 18-YO Newly Married Woman Flees With Lover After Husband Asks Her To Wait At Zoo Gate In Gwalior #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/hREbop3VaG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 7, 2026

Woman Disappears While Husband Parks Bike

After reaching the zoo, the husband reportedly asked his wife to wait near the entrance while he went to park his motorcycle. However, when he returned a few minutes later, his wife was nowhere to be seen. He searched the surrounding area and later allegedly learnt that she had left on a motorcycle with another man.

According to reports, the entire episode happened within around 26 seconds. The husband searched for his wife for some time but failed to locate her. He later approached Padav police station along with his uncle and lodged a complaint.

Husband Names Armaan Khan

In his complaint, the husband reportedly named Armaan Khan and alleged that he had lured his wife and taken her away. He also expressed concern that she might have been taken to an unknown location.

Padav police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said police were examining CCTV footage from the zoo premises and nearby areas to determine who the woman left with and in which direction they travelled.

Police are also reportedly using mobile phone location data to trace the woman and Khan. Officials said it would become clear whether the woman left voluntarily or was lured away only after she is traced and her statement is recorded.

Further investigation is underway.