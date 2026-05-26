CNG Prices Rise Second Time In 10 Days In Madhya Pradesh Amid Iran Conflict; Rates Up By ₹6 Per Kg In Two Months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices have increased once again in Madhya Pradesh amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

In Bhopal, CNG has become costlier by ₹1 per kilogram and is now being sold at ₹94.75 per kg.

This is the second hike in the last 10 days. Earlier on May 16, the rates were increased by nearly ₹3 per kg. In the last two months, CNG prices have been raised three times, making the fuel costlier by around ₹6 per kg in total.

The new rates have been increased by Think Gas, which supplies CNG in Bhopal and nearby districts including Sehore, Rajgarh, Shivpuri and Vidisha. In Madhya Pradesh, three companies — Think Gas, GAIL and Avantika — supply CNG in different regions.

In Bhopal, CNG is available at around 25 stations, including outlets at MANIT, Neelbad, Hoshangabad Road and Bairagarh Road. The city also has 12 petrol pumps that provide CNG services.

Vehicle sales increase despite price hike

Despite the rising prices, the sale of CNG vehicles has increased sharply in the last three years. According to reports, sales of CNG vehicles in Bhopal have gone up by nearly 50 percent, with around 10 to 15 CNG vehicles being sold daily. People prefer CNG vehicles because they give better mileage and are cheaper than petrol and diesel.

CNG, or Compressed Natural Gas, is mainly made from methane gas and is considered less polluting compared to petrol and diesel. The gas is extracted from underground oil and gas fields, cleaned in factories and compressed under high pressure before being used as vehicle fuel.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices have also increased several times recently. Oil companies have raised fuel prices four times in the last 11 days. On May 25, petrol became costlier by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel by ₹2.71 per litre.

Petrol price in Bhopal

In Bhopal, petrol is now priced at ₹114.65 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.74 per litre. Ujjain currently has the highest fuel prices among major cities in the state, where petrol is selling at ₹115.03 per litre and diesel at ₹100.11 per litre.