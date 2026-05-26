Mock Drill In Bhopal Today To Prepare City For Emergency Situations; Don't Panic If You Hear Ambulance Or Fire Brigade Sirens, Urges Administration

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Do not panic Bhopalis if you hear a lot of ambulance sirens or fire brigades rushing, as the capital is set to hold a special mock drill on Tuesday. The drill aims to assess and strengthen disaster management preparedness in the city.

According to Bhopal district administration, this exercise is entirely pre-planned, with the objective of testing and enhancing coordination among various departments and agencies during emergency situations.

During the mock drill, sirens may be heard in different parts of the city. Additionally, there will be increased movement of ambulances, fire tenders, and other emergency vehicles. Search and rescue operations, relief work, and other disaster management-related activities will also be conducted at several locations.

Administration urges citizens to avoid panic

The district administration has clarified that all the search and rescue work is a part of a training exercise and are in no way connected to any actual disaster. Therefore, it has urged citizens to refrain from entertaining any rumors or confusion as it is only a mock drill, and to remain completely reassured.

The district administration has sought the cooperation of the residents and requested that any instructions issued during the mock drill must be strictly followed. Furthermore, citizens are urged to refrain from sharing any unverified information on social media to prevent the spread of unnecessary panic.

The administration believes that such exercises enhance the capacity to effectively tackle any future disasters and play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.

Blackout in Raisen

Similarly, a large- scale mock drill was held in Raisen two weeks ago in May 13, to prepare public for emergency situations like air strikes and war time attacks.

During the drill, a symbolic 'blackout' was implemented across the city, where electricity was temporarily switched off in the area, as part of the procedures framed to conceal the city's visibility during an air strike.