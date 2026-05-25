Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 Survey Falls Behind Schedule By One Day Due To Server Issue In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 survey in Bhopal has fallen behind schedule by a day after survey teams failed to cover all designated wards by Monday.

According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, teams were expected to complete inspections across wards in 14 city zones. However, due to repeated server outages, they could cover areas in only 12 zones. The survey, which began in the state capital last Thursday, has so far been completed in wards under Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 20 and 21. Teams have also partially inspected wards in Zones 9, 10 and 11.

The assessment is also focusing on public participation and waste management practices. In residential colonies, survey teams are required to collect feedback from nearly 23 out of every 25 residents. In market areas, inspectors are checking the availability of dustbins outside shops, while households are also being assessed for the use of composting bins for wet waste disposal.

Kolar, Hoshangabad Road areas to be covered today

BMC officials said survey teams are expected to visit Kolar and Hoshangabad Road areas on Tuesday. Wards under Zone 13, along with Zones 14 and 19, are also scheduled for inspection. In preparation for the visit, the Municipal Corporation s Health Department has completed arrangements in all concerned areas. The survey must be completed by May 30.

GTS added to city profile

As part of the Swachh Survekshan assessment, all 15 Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) operated by the BMC have been included in the city s official profile. Teams arriving from Delhi are expected to inspect each of these facilities during the survey process.