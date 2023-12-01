CM To Ministers: Are You Winning Polls?

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took feedback from his ministerial colleagues on their position in their constituencies during the cabinet meeting on Thursday. Chouhan wanted to know from the ministers where they would win the election or not, most of them said they would win.

The Chief Minister discussed the Ladli Behna Yojna and told the ministers that the BJP would again form the government in the state. Immediately after formation of the government, the attention will be on how to make women Lakhpati Behnas, he said. Chouhan also took feedback from his ministerial colleagues on the impact of the Ladli Behna Yojna on voters. There was massive impact of the Ladli Behna Yojna on voters and thanked the ministers for the work of their respective departments.

I will take ‘Latth’ in my hand to stop illegal sand mining: Uma

The former chief minister Uma Bharti has expressed her anger over the illegal mining in the state and blamed the government for failing to handle it. “To check illegal sand mining in our state, I will take lathi (stick) in my hand and stop it,” said the BJP leader while talking to media persons here on Thursday.

The former chief minister lashed out at the illegal mining and expressed anguish over the death of patwari Prasann Singh of Shahdol district. She also called for returning to the ideology of Kushabhau Thakre and tightening the noose around the sand and liquor mafia. The BJP leader also expressed her wish to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections and contribute to the society.

The former chief minister also raised certain issues like returning the statue of Vagdevi back to the country even when BJP was in power, and the Someshwar temple of Raisen still being locked to the public. Terming it as a mistake of forming a political party after being expelled from the party, Bharti said, “All reserve forces of BJP came out and destroyed me and my political party, it was my biggest mistake to form the party and to contest the election.” She claimed that, when she became chief minister of MP in 2003, long before that a conspiracy was hatched against her to displace her from the seat.