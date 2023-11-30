Bhopal: Exit Polls Deepen Confusion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Confusion over whether the Congress or the BJP will form the next government has intensified after the exit polls were out on Thursday. The big agencies have predicted landslide victory for the BJP, which even the leaders of the ruling party never claimed. Chanakya has given 151 seats to the BJP and 74 to the Congress. Axis has given 140 to 162 seats to the BJP and 68 to 90 seats to the Congress.

CNX has given 140 to 159 seats to the BJP and 70 to 89 seats to the Congress. P Mark and Matriz also gave full majority to the BJP. On the other hand some agencies have predicted that the Congress will ahead of the BJP, but they have not shown landslide victory for the party. C-voters gave 113 to 137 seats to the Congress and 88 to 112 seats to the BJP. Similarly Poll Start has given 111 to 121 seats to the Congress and 106 to 116 to the BJP. Jan Ki Baat has given 102 to 125 seats to the Congress and 100 to 123 to the BJP. These agencies seem to have played a safe game. The exit polls did not make anything clear and failed to bring to light whom the citizens voted for.

During the election, most of the journalists in MP predicted that the Congress would form the government, but the exit polls have shown either a tough fight or BJP’s victory. Therefore, it is not clear which party is going to form the government. Nevertheless, one thing is clear that BJP and Congress leaders have lost their sleep after the exit polls till December 3.