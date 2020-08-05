CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital, to remain in home quarantine

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from Chirayu Hospital on Wednesday. Chouhan was in the hospital for 12 days after testing positive for Covid-19.
Though the swab sample report of Chouhan has yet to be found negative he was discharged from the hospital according to the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
He has to remain in home quarantine for a week. While discharging Chouhan the doctors said all his medical parameters were normal.
According to ICMR guidelines, if a patient, admitted for ten days in a hospital has no fever for three days, can be discharged. Such a patient does not require any examination.
Chauhan has to monitor his health. After being discharged, Chouhan admitted that he may have made some mistakes, so he tested positive.
Chouhan thanked corona warriors and said he also became one of them.
If one develops the symptoms of corona, one should not hide it and get his swab samples tested, he said.
One should not be scared of the disease, and if it is treated on time, it can be defeated, he said.
Arvind Bhadauria discharged
Cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadauria’s swab samples were also found negative. So he was also discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The swab samples of BJP’s organisational secretary Suhas Bhagat were also found negative. Bhagat underwent treatment in home quarantine. He will be in home quarantine for a few more days. President of the BJP’s state unit VD Sharma and former minister PC Sharma are still in hospital.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)