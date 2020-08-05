CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital, to remain in home quarantine

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from Chirayu Hospital on Wednesday. Chouhan was in the hospital for 12 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Though the swab sample report of Chouhan has yet to be found negative he was discharged from the hospital according to the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He has to remain in home quarantine for a week. While discharging Chouhan the doctors said all his medical parameters were normal.

According to ICMR guidelines, if a patient, admitted for ten days in a hospital has no fever for three days, can be discharged. Such a patient does not require any examination.