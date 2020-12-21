CM Rise Schools: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan boasts, collectors care two hoots for scheme

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been touting about 10,000 ‘CM Rise Schools’ in his speeches across the state mentioning how school education would be revamped through this scheme but collectors of all 52 districts have given two hoots about it.

This fact could be understood by the fact that not a single district has sent the information sought by the school education department despite the last date being over.

The Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI- school education department) has sought details of the listed 10,000 schools along with recommendations by Zila Panchayat Samiti and District Planning Committee by December 11. Nevertheless, not a single district has sent the details along with recommendations, so far.