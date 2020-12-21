CM Rise Schools: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan boasts, collectors care two hoots for scheme

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been touting about 10,000 ‘CM Rise Schools’ in his speeches across the state mentioning how school education would be revamped through this scheme but collectors of all 52 districts have given two hoots about it.
This fact could be understood by the fact that not a single district has sent the information sought by the school education department despite the last date being over.
The Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI- school education department) has sought details of the listed 10,000 schools along with recommendations by Zila Panchayat Samiti and District Planning Committee by December 11. Nevertheless, not a single district has sent the details along with recommendations, so far.
Expressing her displeasure, commissioner DPI, Jaishri Kiyawat shot a letter to collectors of all districts urging them to complete the work in stipulated time. She also mentioned that slackness on parts of officials could cost CM’s ambitious scheme as local body elections are close and could be announced anytime soon.
The announcement of local body elections would hamper the process pushing back the scheme by an academic session. Approval of selected schools by Janpad Panchayat was scheduled by November 13, by Zila Panchayat by November 28 and approval by District Planning Committee was scheduled by December 11. The commissioner has asked collectors to provide the approvals at all levels else implementation of the model code of election would hamper the work.
10,000 govt schools to be upgraded as CM Rise Schools
According to the school education department 10,000 government schools will be upgraded as CM Rise Schools. These schools will be equipped with e-books, interactive boards, projectors, art and hobby classes besides focusing on the skill centers as well. State government has targeted to open 30,000 such schools with 10,000 schools to be upgraded every year. This was the first year of this scheme.
