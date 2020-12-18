Madhya Pradesh: Low turnout marks first day of schools reopening

Government schools were to start with the PTMs on Friday but most of the schools reported no parents or very few parents. Principal of a government school said that parents are still worried about rising cases of corona in the city and reluctant to send their children to school.

“Decision by the government has been taken without consulting the parents. We have been opposing the opening of the schools from the beginning. We cannot risk the lives of our children and family members- specially when doctors have warned that cases will increase in winters,” said Prabhod Pandya, convener of Palak Mahasangh.

It is not necessary that children will contract corona. Their immunity power is highly likely to save them but they could act as active careers and harm old members of the family, he added.

A delegation of parents Sanyukta Sangharsh Morcha met the collector and demanded to close the schools and continue with online studies. “All schools were closed when the number of corona cases in Bhopal was around 50 but today when about 200 cases are reported daily, schools have been opened,” argued Shamsul Hasan of the morcha.