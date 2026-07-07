CM Mohan Yadav’s Farmer Dialogue Event In Gwalior Faces Power Cut, Mic Failure -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer dialogue programme of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Gwalior faced a series of technical and management issues, with a power failure and microphone malfunction disrupting the event on Monday.

The programme was organised at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University.

Before the Chief Minister reached the venue, the power supply in the auditorium suddenly went off, leaving the hall in darkness.

Many farmers and attendees were seen sitting with their mobile phone flashlights on.

Officials said the disruption occurred while the power supply was being shifted to a generator.

CM Mohan Yadav’s Farmer Dialogue Event In Gwalior Faces Power Cut, Mic Failure#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/B3Xq10ySOR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 7, 2026

After electricity was restored, the Chief Minister was welcomed, but another issue occurred during his speech.

The microphone on the stage stopped working, and even the backup microphone provided to Yadav failed to function.

The technical team struggled for some time to fix the issue, following which the anchor announced that the programme was facing technical problems due to an electrical issue.

Videos related to agricultural schemes and innovations were also planned to be shown to farmers.

However, despite multiple tests earlier, the videos failed to play properly during the event due to network and technical issues. The videos had to be stopped midway.

The programme was attended by Agriculture Minister Edal Singh Kansana, Social Justice Minister Narayan Singh Kushwah, MP Bharat Singh Kushwah, along with other public representatives and officials.

After the event ended, another instance of mismanagement was witnessed when a large number of farmers gathered to collect food packets after the Chief Minister’s convoy left.

A situation of pushing and jostling reportedly occurred as people rushed to get the packets.

Some farmers struggled to collect food, while others were seen sitting outside the venue and having their meals.

The administration described the technical glitches as temporary issues.

However, repeated disruptions during the high-profile event raised questions over the arrangements and preparations made for the programme.