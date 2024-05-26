CM Mohan Yadav Urges People To Take Precaution To Protect Themselves From Extreme Heat | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the extreme heat prevailing across the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday appealed to the people to take measures to protect themselves from the scorching heat and heat stroke. “As of now, spells of extreme heat are prevailing and the threat of heatwave exists. In such a condition, one should step out of home only when necessary,” he said.

He also exhorted people to provide water to the needy people. Water should be made available to birds and animals, he urged.

Campaign to conserve & revive water sources from June 5

The CM said from June 5 (conservation day) till Ganga Dashmi festival (June 15), a campaign will be conducted for conservation and rejuvenation of water resources in the state. During this period, cleanliness of rivers, wells, ponds and step wells will be done and if necessary then they will be dug up to increase water holding capacity.

These activities will be conducted through public participation. This will help spread awareness on water resources. In urban and rural areas, public representatives will lead the campaign, while collectors will do the coordination work. He appealed to all social, government, non-government institutions and Jan Abhiyan Parishad to participate in the campaign.

He instructed that through public participation, water resources shall be identified and intense public awareness programmes for their conservation shall be conducted. During the period, religious programmes such as Kshipra Parikrama, Chunri Utsav, religious activities near Narmada shall be conducted.

The aim of the conservation is to acquaint the present generation with the water structures available in the state. There are more than 212 rivers and rivers, step wells and wells, which play an important role in supplying water to the masses. A campaign will also be conducted for rain water harvesting.