 CM Mohan Yadav UK Tour: CM Seeks Global Investment For Madhya Pradesh During His Visit
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is having all possibilities through which it can attract investors in a big manner in the country and the world. ‘Today I have come to Britain and from here I will go to Germany. If time permits, then I will go to other countries as well’. He was interacting with media persons during his visit to the United Kingdom on Monday.

He stated that the state government received overwhelming response from investors in the Regional Industry Conclave held in the state. United Kingdom and Germany have investors of many sectors. They need to be invited in Madhya Pradesh for investment. Investors of many countries are ready to invest in the state. He also paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi situated at the British Parliament premises. He said Mahatma Gandhi’s role in country’s independence is matchless as he made the British government bow before him.

Earlier, the CM visited the British Parliament. He was accompanied by his wife Seema Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Office, Dr Rajesh Rajora, Principal Secretary Raghvendra Singh and other officers.

CM Yadav gets rousing welcome

When CM Mohan Yadav went to the British Parliament, the president of All Party Parliamentary Group on India (Trade and Investment) Baroness Verma gave a rousing welcome to him. CM along with Baroness Verma inspected House of Lords and House of Commons. He also met British Parliament members and discussed on opportunities available in the fields of trade and investment in Madhya Pradesh. He spoke about the state’s development projects, favourable atmosphere for investment and state’s possibilities in economy.

To mark 'Constitution Day',

