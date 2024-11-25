Indore Hosts 41st EAG Plenary Meeting With Grandeur; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav & MP Shankar Lalwani Welcome Delegates

Indore: 41st EAG Plenary Meeting Inaugurated With Grandeur; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and MP Shankar Lalwani Welcome Delegates | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 41st EAG Plenary Meeting was inaugurated in Indore on Monday with grandeur. The welcome session was graced by prominent political figures, including Madhya Pradesh's Minister for Urban Development and Housing, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani.

The EAG Chairman and representatives from various countries also attended the event.

The delegates received a warm and traditional Indian welcome. After the brief inaugural ceremony, bilateral discussions among the delegates commenced.

‘Indore a vibrant cultural hub’

Head of the Indian delegation Vivek Agarwal, outlined the objectives of the meeting in his welcome address. He expressed pride in hosting such a significant event in Indore while describing the city's vibrant culture and rich heritage. He highlighted Indore's historical importance, calling it the city of Ahilya Bai Holkar who was known for her justice and vision. “It was her vision which has shaped Indore into a key commercial centre,” he said.

‘Indore is good with hospitality’

Indore Collector Ashish Singh welcomed the guests on behalf of the administration. He emphasised Indore's reputation for warmth and hospitality, assuring that the administration would remain dedicated to serving its guests.

A guest from Eurasia expresses their joy and gratitude for the warm welcome they received at Indore Airport.#indore#Eurasiangroup#EAG@FinMinIndia@mpfinancedep pic.twitter.com/iYJhpAtY2M — JD Jansampark Indore (@jdjsindore) November 24, 2024

‘Event will help combat terrorism ’

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, in his role as the city's first citizen, welcomed all attendees. He expressed pride that India’s cleanest city is hosting the Eurasian Group meeting. He claimed that this gathering would not only bring together intellectual minds but also aid global efforts to combat terrorism financing through meaningful discussions.

He further praised Indore's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision regarding the city’s achievements in cleanliness and public participation. "If Madhya Pradesh is the heart of India, Indore is its heartbeat," the mayor concluded, emphasising the city's leadership in sustainability initiatives.

‘Will come up with strategies to end financial crimes’

MP Shankar Lalwani expressed his happiness about Indore hosting the meeting, stating that it would contribute significantly to strategies against financial crimes and money laundering.

‘EAG chairman admires Raj Kapoor’

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, delivering his speech in Hindi, mentioned that the EAG Chairman is an admirer of actor Raj Kapoor. He expressed gratitude to the Indian government for selecting Indore as the host city. He emphasised India’s ancient philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). Also, highlighted India’s global support during crises, especially mentioning the country's role in vaccine development and distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He concluded by stating that India, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, is strengthening its global presence and commitment to peace, particularly in the fight against terrorism.