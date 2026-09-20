 CM Mohan Yadav To Release Female Cheetah At Gandhi Sagar On September 20
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CM Mohan Yadav To Release Female Cheetah At Gandhi Sagar On September 20

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release Botswana-origin female cheetah CCB-2 into an enclosure at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary on September 20. Translocated from Kuno National Park, CCB-2 will become the sanctuary’s fourth cheetah, joining two males and one female already housed there.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 20, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
CM Mohan Yadav To Release Female Cheetah At Gandhi Sagar On September 20
CM Mohan Yadav To Release Female Cheetah At Gandhi Sagar On September 20 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary of Mandsaur is going to see yet another historical day under the Cheetah Project. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release a Botswanan female cheetah, CCB 2 into its enclosure between 3.30 pm to 4 pm on Sunday.

The cheetah will be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary fromKuno National Park on Sunday.

Currently, there are two male and one female cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. The female cheetah has been there for the last year but could not conceive.

Now, another female is arriving in the sanctuary to increase the cheetah population.

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Elton critical

Wildlife Activist Ajay Dubey said Kuno National Park should come clean on the health status of cheetah Elton.

Elton was critical a few days ago. “Lack of transparency in Kuno National Park raises serious questions about what is being hidden,” he added.

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