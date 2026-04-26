CM Mohan Yadav Targets Congress, Highlights Water Conservation & Women Empowerment In Bhopal's Candid Interaction |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav made a surprise visit to a restaurant located on Bhopal's VIP Road on Sunday and interacted with citizens and joined them in listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

CM Yadav spoke got engaged in an informal conversation with people present, including youth, sharing refreshments and engaging in open conversation.

While speaking about 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan' Yadav said, the campaign is continuing in Madhya Pradesh for the third consecutive year.

He thanked the government's effective initiatives; the situation regarding water sources is undergoing a transformation. He claimed the initiative is reviving traditional water structures such as wells and stepwells and positioning Madhya Pradesh as a leading state in water management.

Farmer-Friendly State Government

Mohan Yadav asserted his government's farmer-friendly policies. Yadav said, "The government is procuring not only wheat from farmers but also gram and lentils. aimed at strengthening rural incomes and agricultural stability."

Referring to the Women’s Reservation Bill and related issues, Dr. Yadav reiterated support for women’s empowerment initiatives and credited Prime Minister Modi for introducing transformative steps like the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’. He alleged that opposition parties, particularly the Congress, were responsible for obstructing its full implementation.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, the Chief Minister said the party had historically taken a negative stance on women’s empowerment and demanded that it apologise to the public. He added that the country would not forget what he described as “injustice” towards women and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring education, safety, equal pay, and self-employment opportunities for women.

He added, "It is with deep regret that I must say that five generations of the Congress party have consistently adopted a negative stance toward women's empowerment."