'Hum Apna Adhikar Maangte…' Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Joins BJP’s ‘Jan Akrosh Mahila Yatra’ In Bhopal After Women Reservation Amendment Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the Jan Akrosh Mahila Pad Yatra in Bhopal on Monday.

Ruling BJP organised the event as part of its protest after the Women’s Reservation-related 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

The march started from the MVM College ground in Bhopal. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, along with several ministers, MPs and leaders of the BJP Mahila Morcha, also joined the protest.

The rally moved from the ground towards Roshanpura Square, where it later concluded.

During the march, groups of women raised slogans against the Congress and other opposition parties. Many participants said they were not asking for charity but demanding their rights.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 defeated in Parliament, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "The entire country is outraged over the bill that Congress has defeated by opposing the Nari Shakti Vandana Act. Madhya Pradesh stands with the… pic.twitter.com/MpPPPOKDBW — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav raised slogans along with women during the event. He led the slogans while the women present repeated the second lines in response.

He began with “Hum apna adhikar maangte…”, to which the protesting women replied “Bheekh nahi maangte.”

He then said “Har zor-zulm ki takkar mein…”, and the women responded “Sangharsh hamara naara hai.”

Continuing in the same manner, he said “Abhi to ye angdai hai…”, and the women replied “Aage aur ladai hai.”

After the slogans, he added that to continue this fight for rights, he and the women present would move forward together in the padyatra as part of the programme.

Watch the video below :

Addressing the gathering before the march, Yadav said that a woman may forget many things, but she never forgets an insult.

He said women have come to the streets of Bhopal to fight against what he called an injustice done to them in Parliament.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier stated that even if the government does not have a two-thirds majority in Parliament, it still has the will to work for women’s rights.

During his speech, he also criticised opposition leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He alleged that while they speak about women’s rights, they failed to support the bill related to women’s reservation.

The protest march ended at Roshanpura Square, where Mohan Yadav released black balloons to mark the conclusion of the rally.