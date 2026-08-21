CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Development Issues, Holds Industry Dialogue Under Jan Vishwas Abhiyaan In MP's Tikamgarh

CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Development Issues, Holds Industry Dialogue Under Public Trust Campaign In MP's Tikamgarh | FP Photo

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Tikamgarh on Friday, and held a series of programmes under the Chief Minister 'Jan Vishwas Abhiyaan', focusing on industry, public grievances, development issues and coordination with district-level stakeholders.

During the visit, CM Yadav held an industry dialogue to discuss issues related to businesses and industrial development.

He also reviewed cases registered under Samadhan Online and CM Monitoring, assessing the status of grievances and directions issued by the government.

जन-विश्वास से... जन कल्याण



आज टीकमगढ़ में मुख्यमंत्री जन-विश्वास अभियान के अंतर्गत उद्योग संवाद, समाधान ऑनलाइन, सीएम मॉनिटरिंग के प्रकरणों की समीक्षा, जिला विकास सलाहकार समिति बैठक के साथ स्थानीय नागरिकों से संवाद करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/s7eYoxmkYI — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 21, 2026

The CM also convened a meeting of the District Development Advisory Committee, during which development-related matters were discussed.

He later interacted with local citizens and heard their concerns and suggestions.

CM Yadav had arrived in Khajuraho from Bhopal by air earlier in the day. At Khajuraho airport, Minister of State for Forest and Environment Dilip Ahirwar, along with public representatives and administrative officials, received the CM.

Collector Mrinal Meena, SP Rajat Saklecha and other senior officials were also present at the airport.

Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal, Secretary to the Chief Minister's Secretariat Sudam Khade and Commissioner of Public Relations Manish Singh accompanied CM during the visit.

After a transit visit at Khajuraho airport, the Chief Minister left for Tikamgarh by helicopter at 12:10 pm.

The Tikamgarh programmes were part of the Chief Minister Public Trust Campaign, through which the state government is seeking direct interaction with citizens and reviewing the implementation of development and welfare initiatives.

The campaign also provides an opportunity for the administration to identify local issues, assess the progress of government schemes, and strengthen coordination among officials, public representatives, industries, and citizens.

The Chief Minister's visit was aimed at reviewing ongoing development work and ensuring that public grievances and local concerns received appropriate attention from the administration.