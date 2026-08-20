Bhopal, Itarsi, Bina To Get Weekly Amrit Bharat Express Connectivity From October 2 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The railway administration has decided to upgrade the Charapalli–Gorakhpur–Charapalli Special (Train No. 07075/07076) into a regular train service. It will now operate as the weekly Charapalli–Gorakhpur–Charapalli Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 22075/22076).

This regular service will provide passengers at Bhopal Division's Itarsi, Bhopal, and Bina stations with better rail connectivity to major cities in North and South India.

Regular operations for Train No. 22075 Charapalli–Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express will begin on October 2, 2026, with the train departing from Charapalli every Friday at 21:45 hrs.

Passing through Kazipet Junction, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, and Betul, the train will reach Itarsi Junction at 12:05 hrs, Bhopal Junction at 13:50 hrs and Bina at 16:00 hrs.

Continuing via Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki, and Gonda, it will arrive at Gorakhpur Junction at 06:25 hrs the following day.

On the return journey, regular operations for Train No. 22076 Gorakhpur–Charapalli Amrit Bharat Express will commence on October 4, 2026, departing from Gorakhpur every Sunday.

Departing from Gorakhpur at 08:30, this train will travel via Gonda, Barabanki, Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Kanpur Central, and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi.

It is scheduled to reach Bina Junction at 21:10 and Bhopal Junction at 23:05, arriving at Itarsi Junction at 00:40 the following day, before proceeding via stations such as Betul, Nagpur, and Balharshah to reach Charapalli.

Stoppages: The Charapalli–Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express will halt at designated stations in both directions, including Charapalli, Kazipet Junction, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur Junction, Betul, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal Junction, Bina Junction, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki Junction, and Gonda Junction.