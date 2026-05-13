CM Mohan Yadav Releases 36th Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana Transfers ₹1,835 Cr To 1.25 Cr Beneficiaries -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on May 13 released the 36th installment of the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana’, transferring over ₹1,835 crore into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore women beneficiaries across the state.

The programme was held in the Mungwani area of Narsinghpur district.

Along with this, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 40 development works worth around ₹296 crore.

These included infrastructure and public welfare projects aimed at boosting local development.

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Laptops distributed to students

During the event, he also distributed benefits to beneficiaries and handed over laptops and certificates to meritorious students.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said that women empowerment remains a top priority for the government.

He stated that around ₹46k crore has already been transferred to women under the Ladli Behna scheme, which rises to over ₹55k crore including previous terms.

He also highlighted that women are being given opportunities in various sectors, including politics, agriculture, and small-scale industries.

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Development projects announced

The Chief Minister made several announcements for the region, including-

Opening of a new college in Mungwani,

Construction of a 250-metre bridge over the Sher river,

Installation of a hockey astro turf at the local stadium, and

Testing of the Budena dam project to improve irrigation facilities.

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Yadav also spoke about the need to save water, fuel, and other resources. He urged people to follow the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and adopt responsible practices.

He added that the government is working continuously to improve employment opportunities, support farmers, and strengthen infrastructure across Madhya Pradesh.