CM Mohan Yadav Meets BJP's National President Nitin Nabin, Discusses RS Elections | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met BJP's national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting is seen as part of exercise for the RS elections for three seats in the state.

Yadav asked Nabin whether the party would field candidates for two seats or whether it would field a candidate for the third seat, too.

The party's state and central leaders have to decide a candidate for the third seat.

State unit president Hemant Khandelwal, who was also in Delhi, discussed the RS elections with the senior leaders of the party.

The notification for the RS election will be issued on June 1, and nominations will be filed until June 8.

So, the party has to decide whether it wants to file a candidate for the third seat.

The names of Arvind Bhadoria, Kantdev Singh, Lal Singh Arya, Arvind Menon, Sumer Singh Solanki, Babita Parmar and Raju Batham are doing the rounds as BJP candidates for the RS seats.