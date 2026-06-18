CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Indore’s IT Park-3 Construction, Welcomes President Droupadi Murmu To Madhya Pradesh -- VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Indore’s IT Park-3 Construction, Welcomes President Droupadi Murmu To Madhya Pradesh | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inspected the under-construction IT Park-3 in Indore and said the state government is focusing on technology, modern science and employment generation to shape the future of Madhya Pradesh.

IT To drive future growth

During the inspection, CM Yadav said the state is working to strengthen the IT and service sectors in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Indore: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inspects the under-construction IT Park 3. pic.twitter.com/wYsl5POVlz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2026

He said the Indore-Ujjain Metropolitan Area will act as a major growth engine in this transformation.

He added that projects like IT Park-3, IT Park-4, IT Park Ujjain, the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor, along with private investments, are creating a modern ecosystem that will boost the state’s digital economy.

₹557 crore project to be state’s tallest green building

#WATCH | Indore: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "Our government is working to advance our future through IT, modern science, and many other ways, including in the employment and service sectors, under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The Indore-Ujjain Metropolitan Area… https://t.co/2SsKTmetlt pic.twitter.com/BfMklPdywh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2026

The Chief Minister said IT Park-3 is being developed at a cost of ₹557 crore and will be the tallest building in Madhya Pradesh. The project is designed as a green building and includes 17 floors along with a two-level basement.

He informed that construction is progressing quickly and the building is expected to be completed by the end of this year. From next year, the park is likely to start offering IT and service sector facilities, creating more employment opportunities.

Visits ancient Baoli, offers prayers

#WATCH Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits the ancient baoli located at Shri Veergadi Hanuman Mandir and offers prayers. pic.twitter.com/MdvSGBEMM0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2026

During his visit to Indore, CM Yadav also visited the ancient baoli located at Shri Veergadi Hanuman Mandir and offered prayers.

Welcomes President Murmu to MP

#WATCH | Indore: On President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav says, "Droupadi Murmu is welcome to Madhya Pradesh... I am happy that she will be staying in Madhya Pradesh to witness the success of Project Cheetah. Secondly, she will participate in a… pic.twitter.com/wroIhQL0oy — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2026

Speaking on President Droupadi Murmu’s upcoming visit to Madhya Pradesh, CM Yadav welcomed her and said he was happy she would witness the success of Project Cheetah.

He also said the President will take part in a programme focused on sickle cell anaemia, where discussions will be held on health challenges, government strategies and ongoing efforts to tackle the disease.