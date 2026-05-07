CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates New Bhopal Municipal Corporation Headquarters 'Atal Bhavan' Worth ₹43 Crore-- VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates New BMC Headquarters Worth ₹43 Crore In Bhopal -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the new headquarters of Bhopal Municipal Corporation at Tulsi Nagar on Thursday.

The facility named as ‘Atal Bhavan’ has been built at a cost of ₹43 crore and aims to bring all civic departments under one roof.

This is the first urban body building in the state equipped with geothermal technology.

Solar panels installed over the parking area will generate around 300 kilowatts of electricity.

Along with the inauguration, a 10.5 MW solar project set up by Bhopal Municipal Corporation in Neemuch district was also launched.

Floor-wise arrangement

Ground floor: Public relations, tax counters, marriage registration, and a kids’ play zone

First to fourth floors: Mayor’s office, MIC members, building permission, water works, sewage, and revenue departments

Fifth to seventh floors: Planning, IT, smart city, health, and garden departments

Eighth floor: Commissioner’s office and smart city headquarters

भोपाल को और आगे बढ़ाना है...



भविष्य की दृष्टि से आईटी सिटी भी भोपाल में बनाएंगे और एजुकेशन सिटी भी भोपाल में बनाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/kJhI8XTsZS — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 7, 2026

The new headquarters is expected to improve administrative efficiency and provide better services to citizens.

With the start of the new building, all municipal departments will operate from one place. Many offices have already been shifted over the past 2 months.

Departments like central workshop, housing for all, civil, public relations, electricity, BCLL, water works, sewage, Swachh Bharat Mission, birth-death and marriage registration, lake cell, NULM, revenue, encroachment, and building permission will function here.

A public service center has been set up on the ground floor, where citizens can get information and services related to all departments at one place, including building permissions.

Until now, different municipal offices were operating from multiple locations in Bhopal.

Offices of the mayor, chairman, and commissioner were at ISBT and Mata Mandir, while the building permission branch was in Shahpura and the health department in Fatehgarh.

The building has been developed on a green building concept with solar panels installed in the campus. However, their north-south orientation may affect power generation efficiency.