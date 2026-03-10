Bhopal News: Municipal Corporation Divides Planning Work Assembly-Wise To Improve Urban Management

BhopaL News: Muncipal Corporation Divides Planning Work Assembly-Wise To Improve Urban Management | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, for the first time, assigned city planner responsibilities at the assembly constituency level, marking a significant administrative change aimed at improving urban planning and coordination across the city.

The decision was taken by BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain as part of a major administrative reshuffle carried out after nearly three months.

Under the new arrangement, Deputy City Engineers will function as in-charge City Planners for specific Assembly constituencies. Deputy City Engineer Anil Tatwade has been appointed as the in-charge city planner for the North and Central Assembly constituencies.

AK Sahni will look after planning work in the Narela Assembly constituency, while SK Rajesh has been assigned responsibility for the Huzur Assembly constituency. Deheriya will oversee planning activities in the Govindpura Assembly constituency.

Officials said the move is intended to streamline development work and ensure better supervision of planning-related activities at the constituency level. By assigning dedicated officers to specific Assembly segments, the civic body aims to improve monitoring of building permissions, infrastructure projects, and other urban development initiatives.

Along with the planning assignments, the reshuffle also includes additional responsibilities for several senior officials. In-charge Superintending Engineer RR Jarolia has been given the additional charge of the electrical branch for Zones 1 to 21, in addition to his existing civil works responsibilities.

Deputy City Engineer Pramod Malviya has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of overseeing lakes and gardens in the city, along with work related to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Jain has also written to Sanket Bhondve requesting that the services of Executive Engineer Rajaram Ahirwar be withdrawn from the corporation and reassigned elsewhere. In the communication, she stated that the corporation currently has an adequate number of deputy city engineers to manage the existing workload.

Officials believe the new arrangement will help strengthen administrative efficiency and accelerate development works across different parts of the city.