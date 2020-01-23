CM Kamal Nath's Davos visit fructifies in FDI worth Rs 125 cr

BHOPAL: Participation of MP based company in World Economic forum (WEF) at Davos has borne fruits as the state got FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) of Rs 125 crore from a Saudi Company.
Dawat Food Company, which has a plant in Mandideep was successful in getting FDI of Rs 125 crore from Saudi government company -Saudi Arabia Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company. It is considered to be one of the immediate achievements of Davos visit.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath met vice president of Amazon Web Services and explored potential of developing Madhya Pradesh as a Data Centre hub.
MP a data centre destination
Madhya Pradesh can create its new image in data centre business. Six hundred ninety acres is available at 9 different places of the state for this business. Upto 75% rebate in the cost for setting up units on government land can also be given to the interested companies. On the third day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath held discussions at length with Max Peterson, the Vice President of Amazon Web Service.
Peterson informed the Chief Minister that at present, the company is operating at 6 places including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai. Out of these, the company has data centers in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and wishes to start business in Madhya Pradesh.
Nath said that all facilities and resources needed for data centre like land, electricity and work force are available in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister also met Borge Brende, the President of Economic Forum and Malik Mohammad Yunus Ali of Lulu Group.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)