CM Kamal Nath's Davos visit fructifies in FDI worth Rs 125 cr

BHOPAL: Participation of MP based company in World Economic forum (WEF) at Davos has borne fruits as the state got FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) of Rs 125 crore from a Saudi Company.

Dawat Food Company, which has a plant in Mandideep was successful in getting FDI of Rs 125 crore from Saudi government company -Saudi Arabia Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company. It is considered to be one of the immediate achievements of Davos visit.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath met vice president of Amazon Web Services and explored potential of developing Madhya Pradesh as a Data Centre hub.