CM Chouhan Lays Foundation Stone Of 1440 Megawatt Pumped Hydro Storage Energy Storage Project

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that energy is our requirement but it is essential that the energy should be produced with the protection of the environment. Our government is working with commitment for energy conservation. We have established new dimensions in this field every day. A new history is going to be made in this direction today. Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the gathering after virtually laying the foundation stone of 1440 megawatt Pumped Hydro Storage Energy Storage Project in Neemuch district from his residence office Samatva Bhavan.

This project, to be established by Greenko Group in village Khemla Tehsil Rampura of Neemuch district with an investment of Rs 10 thousand crore, will become operational by June 2025. The capacity of the project will be increased up to 1920 megawatt. This will be India's largest pumped hydro storage energy storage project. The project will provide employment to about 4 thousand people, along with other benefits like skill upgradation and economic development of the local area for thousands of people of the state.

In the resolution of Panchamrit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the targets of 500 gigawatt renewable energy capacity by the year 2030, meeting 50 percent of our energy requirement through renewable energy and net zero carbon emissions by 2070. The state government is making every possible effort to protect the environment by using solar, wind and water energy. The state has also been a leader in innovation in the renewable energy sector. This pumped storage project will prove to be a foundation stone in the renewable energy sector. Chief Minister Chouhan said that investors are welcome for renewable energy production in the state. Madhya Pradesh will also achieve a leading position in the country in the field of renewable energy plant construction.

Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony

Principal Secretary Renewable Energy Sanjay Dubey, Managing Director of Greenko Project Anil Chalamalasetty, Executive Director Bandaru Narasimha Rao and other officials were present in the programme held at Samatva Bhawan. New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang and MLA Anirudh Maru participated in the Bhoomi Pujan programme of the plant in Neemuch.

