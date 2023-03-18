 CM Chouhan calls Rahul Gandhi ‘immature’, says he has insult the country in UK
Gandhi has insulted the holy temple of democracy. He has insulted the Constitution of India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called senior Congress leader ‘immature’ in view of his comments in UK, while speaking to media on Saturday. He further said that there is no difference between ‘mental age‘ of Rahil Gandhi and a child.

Quoting RaGa, the CM said ”Rahul Gandhi said that unfortunately I am a Member of Parliament of India.

“Now, this is an insult to our country,” the CM added.

Shivraj further said that, 'He has insulted the holy temple of democracy. He has insulted the Constitution of India. He has hurt the faith and trust of the public. I don’t understand when he should speak in the Parliament, he runs away abroad, sometimes he disappears even without informing. They go abroad and criticize the country. They have become so blind in opposing the Prime Minister that they oppose the country.”

“Rahul Gandhi ji, what you talk about the country, outside the country, doesn't it come under the limit of treason? Is this your patriotism? Leaders like Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh should answer whether they agree with these statements of Rahul Gandhi?”, he uttered. 

