Cleric Accused In IAF Officer’s Wife Forced Conversion Case, Surrenders Before Nagpur Police; Arrested From Chhindwara -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Islamic cleric from Madhya Pradesh, who was wanted in a case of alleged forced conversion and rape of a 24 -year -old woman ad IAF officer's wife, has surrendered before Nagpur Police, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Hazrat Maulana, is a resident of Tamia village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. He surrendered at Sonegaon police station late on Wednesday night.

Police said they had formed special teams and were searching for him for the past several days. Officials said pressure was increasing, after which he decided to surrender.

The cleric is accused of helping in the alleged forced conversion of a 24-year-old woman, who is the former wife of a defence personnel, and also conducting her nikah ceremony.

Notably, two other accused, Ayyaz Madare and Ameen Sheikh (30) are already in police custody.

What was the case?

The incident is said to be a year old. However, it came to light after the victim informed her husband about her ordeal, following which a case was registered.

Earlier this week, a video of the victim surfaced on social media, showing her crying and pleading while the accused, Ayyaz, held her hands tightly, chanted verses, and blew over her.

In Nagpur, a married woman accused redical Islamists Ayaz Madar and Amir Sheikh of calling her to a hotel,



giving her an intoxicating substance, blackmailing her, demanding ₹300,000, and pressuring her to convert her religion.



Following her complaint, the police arrested… pic.twitter.com/QA3DogDrli — सकल हिंदू समाज मुंबई 🚩 (@Sakalhindu_) June 15, 2026

In her FIR, the woman accused her former classmate, Ayyaz Madare (26), and his associates of rape, blackmail, black magic and forcing her to convert.

She further added that the accused allegedly spiked her drink during a meeting at a hotel in February 2025 and recorded objectionable photos and videos.

He then allegedly used them to blackmail her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The woman also claimed that around Rs 4 lakh was extorted from her.

A video linked to the case later went viral, showing the woman crying and pleading while a man held her hands and chanted religious verses, sparking public outrage.

🚨Nagpur police arrests two men after Air Force personnel's wife accused them of rape, blackmail, forced religious conversion, and occult practices pic.twitter.com/7WuOn51lDL — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) June 16, 2026

Police said the woman was later taken to Kalmeshwar on May 31, where the cleric allegedly made her recite ‘qubool hai’ against her will and declared her converted before performing her nikah with the accused.

The main accused Ayyaz Madare and his associate Ameen Shaikh are already in police custody.

Police said further investigation is underway and more details may emerge during the cleric’s interrogation.