'Chhodo Mujhe': Video Shows IAF Officer's Wife Pleading In Alleged Religious Conversion, Rape Case

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Nagpur: A video has gone viral on social media, showing a 24-year-old woman resisting, frantically crying and pleading, “Chhodo mujhe (let me go),” as a man, reportedly identified as 26-year-old Ayyaz Taj Madare, her former classmate, held her hands tightly and tried to forcefully convert her religion while chanting religious verses and repeatedly blowing over her.

The video shows her struggling to break free. The woman alleges that she was subsequently declared converted and that an attempt was made to rape her thereafter, according to an India Today report.

The clip has emerged as a central piece of evidence in a case involving the wife of an Indian Air Force officer in Nagpur, who has alleged that she was drugged, raped, blackmailed with obscene videos, extorted of lakhs of rupees, and pressured to convert her religion.

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FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

The incident is over a year old but has come to light now after the woman informed her husband about the incident and filed a complaint with the police.

Police action

Police have arrested Madare and Ameen Sheikh (30), while a hunt is underway to nab the third accused, Hazrat Maulana, a resident of Tamia in Madhya Pradesh.

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Allegations in complaint

The woman’s husband is an Indian Air Force officer, and he is currently posted in another city. The woman is a property dealer. In February 2025, Ayyaz had allegedly contacted the woman on the pretext of buying a plot and asked her to meet him at a hotel on Wardha Road.

The woman alleged that Ayyaz served her juice, which was laced with an intoxicating substance, and then raped her in an unconscious state. She added that Ayyaz also recorded videos and photos of the act. As per the complaint, the accused blackmailed the woman using the obscene videos, sexually exploited her repeatedly, and allegedly extorted Rs 3.09 lakh from her, according to a News18 report.

Pressure to convert

The woman further alleged that she was pressured to adopt Islam and was made to undergo various activities in the name of religious rituals.