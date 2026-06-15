Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sharma Killed In Assam IAF Aircraft Crash; Aligarh In Mourning |

Aligarh: A wave of grief swept through Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district after Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sharma lost his life in an Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Assam's Jorhat region. The tragic incident has left his family, friends and residents of his hometown mourning the loss of a young officer who dedicated his life to serving the nation.

According to reports, the Air Force aircraft crashed during an operational mission near Jorhat. While authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, the loss of the promising pilot has deeply saddened both the armed forces and the local community.News of Jitendra Sharma’s death reached his native village in Aligarh, where relatives and residents gathered to pay tribute to the officer. Family members remembered him as a disciplined, hardworking and patriotic individual who had always dreamed of serving in the Indian Air Force.

His sacrifice has become a matter of pride as well as profound sorrow for the entire region.

Political leaders, military officials and local residents expressed condolences to the bereaved family, praising Sharma’s commitment and service to the country. Messages of tribute flooded social media, with many hailing him as a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in uniform.

The Indian Air Force has assured a thorough inquiry into the crash while extending support to the officer’s family. As the nation mourns the loss of another brave soldier, Aligarh stands united in honoring the memory of Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sharma, whose dedication and courage will be remembered for years to come.