Muslim Man Posing As ‘Lucky’ Lures 23-Year-Old Hindu Woman, Drugs Her, Rapes Her & Forces To Recite 'Kalma' In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A muslim man posing as 'Lucky' allegedly raped his 23-year-old hindu girlfriend on pretext of marriage in Indore.

He later recorded her video without consent and then blackmailed her.

He allegedly told the woman, “Now you are scared,” after the assault, according to her complaint.

The accused repeatedly told her, “You have become pure,” and claimed such acts would bring him “reward.”

In her complaint, she also stated that the accused forced her to take part in certain rituals against her will. She alleged that he performed so-called tantric practices involving her and took her to a man known as Naushad Baba in the Chandan Nagar area of Indore.

Jihadi Sohail..



He would take Nidhi to the shrine wearing a burqa...



There, after performing exorcism rituals, he would bring her back to the room

Then, after the misdeed, he would say, "Now you have become pure."



Yes, this is a case from Indore where Sohail,

after six… pic.twitter.com/Ft4yjvrY2w — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) May 2, 2026

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According to the complaint, the accused first contacted her through Instagram, where he introduced himself with a fake name, “Lucky.” Over time, they began talking regularly, and he gained her trust. The woman said their friendship soon turned into a close relationship.

The accused allegedly promised to help her get a job and convinced her to meet him. Their first meeting took place at the popular 56 Dukan area in Indore, where he continued to assure her about job opportunities and built a strong bond.

Now you are sacred" — says Sohel Khan after raping a 23-year-old Hindu woman in Indore.



He befriended her on social media posing as "Lucky", lured her with a job offer, drugged her in a hotel, raped her and recorded the video.



He then took her to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in a… pic.twitter.com/b1NlnqNsIw — TarkKshatriya (@OpJakharBeyoung) May 2, 2026

He then called her in a hotel, drugged her, raped her, and recorded the act.

The woman alleged that he gained her trust through Instagram and promised to help her find a job. After meeting her, he allegedly took her to a hotel where he gave her a substance, after which she lost control. She claimed he sexually assaulted her and made a video without her consent.

The woman further alleged that the accused later took her to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, made her wear a burqa, and forced her to read the Kalma. When she refused, he allegedly assaulted her.

Jih@di Sohail...

He used to take Nidhi to a *M@zar* (shrine) after making her wear a *bur@*...



There, he would have rituals (*Jh@d-phoonk*) performed on her before bringing her back to his room.



Then, after committing the s€xual act, he would say, "Now you have become pure… pic.twitter.com/56lKCdTbrp — Trishul Warrior (@Trishulwarrior) May 2, 2026

She said she was deeply shocked after learning his real identity and claimed that he used the video to threaten and control her. Following her complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. Officials said the matter is under investigation and strict action will be taken based on evidence.

She said she was left shocked when she discovered his real identity as Sohail Khan, as he had been hiding his name and true intentions from the beginning.

Acting on her statement, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.