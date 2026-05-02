Three, Including Two Minors, Detained For Robbing Woman Of Gold Chain In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people, including two minor boys, were caught in connection with snatching a gold chain from a woman in the Dwarkapuri area on Friday. Police claimed that the suspects were apprehended with the gold chain and a stolen bike within 24 hours.

According to the police, a woman was robbed of her gold chain near Punjab Bakery on Thursday. The incident was recorded on CCTV installed near the spot. After registering a case, senior officers formed a team to identify and arrest the suspects. The team reviewed the footage and sought technical assistance to identify them.

Police arrested Roshan Singh, a resident of the Akash Nagar area. Following a lead given by him, police later detained two minor boys as they were also allegedly involved in the incident.

A gold chain was recovered from them. When the police asked for the bike papers, Singh could not produce them and claimed he had stolen the vehicle from the area before committing the crime. The bike was also seized, and the suspect is being questioned for his involvement in other such crimes