 Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Results To Be Declared In Madhya Pradesh On July 7 At 2 PM
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Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Results To Be Declared In Madhya Pradesh On July 7 At 2 PM

Madhya Pradesh’s State Education Centre will declare the Class 5 and Class 8 re-examination results on July 7 at 2 pm. Over 2.49 lakh students from government, private schools and madrasas appeared. Exams were held between June 16 and June 23. Results will be available online via roll number on the official portal. Over 17,000 evaluators assessed answer sheets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Results To Be Declared In Madhya Pradesh On July 7 At 2 PM
Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Results To Be Declared In Madhya Pradesh On July 7 At 2 PM | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wait for lakh of students and parents in Madhya Pradesh will end on Tuesday as the State Education Centre, School Education Department will declare the results of the Class 5 and Class 8 re-examinations on July 7 at 2 pm.

Students and parents will be able to check their results online through the official State Education Centre portal.

Teachers and school heads will also be able to access school-wise and student-wise results on the same portal.

According to the department, the re-examinations for Classes 5 and 8 were conducted between June 16 and June 23, 2026.

More than 2.49 lakh students from government schools, private schools, and registered madrasas appeared in the exams.

This included over 1.17 lakh Class 5 students and more than 1.32 lakh Class 8 students.

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To complete the evaluation process, 322 assessment centres were set up across the state. Over 17,000 evaluators checked answer sheets and entered marks online.

After the completion of evaluation, the results are now ready for publication.

Students will need to enter their roll number and other required details on the portal to view their scores from 2 pm onwards.

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